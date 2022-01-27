NFT News: Frank’s RedHot Launches the First Edible NFT

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Frank’s RedHot Launches the First Edible NFT

The first ever edible NFT is coming.

Frank’s RedHot is giving football/wing fans the opportunity to participate in a fun challenge with a unique reward. From now until the conclusion of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, people can submit photos of their chicken wing bones to Bonecoin.com.

Doing so will earn you a specific amount of “Bonecoin”, the company’s spoof cryptocurrency. The person with the most Bonecoin following the Super Bowl will win the exclusive Frank’s RedHot NFT, along with its edible counterpart.

“We’re excited to be a first to offer an edible NFT or what we’re calling an eNFT. What better way to enjoy football than with your own Frank’s wing art — both digital and edible,” Alia Kemet, Frank’s RedHot VP of Creative & Digital, McCormick said in a statement.

How many wings will it take to win the Frank’s RedHot NFT? Only time will tell...

You're already eating buffalo wings. Now you could get an edible NFT for doing just that. Got questions? Go to https://t.co/53qKEpp81c pic.twitter.com/Kd6BwAx0jW — Frank's RedHot (@FranksRedHot) January 27, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!