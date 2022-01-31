NFT News: OnChainMonkey is Evolving

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

OnChainMonkey is Evolving

The Crypto OG Club is making moves. For those who haven’t heard of OnChainMonkey, it’s a business created by Web3 pioneers. As stated on the official website, “The OnChainMonkey (OCM) community includes the creators of major blockchains, founders of the world’s largest crypocurrency exchanges, creators of metaverses, founders of block explorers, miners who secure a significant percentage of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, and many more.”

As a company with so many influencers, OnChainMonkey was determined to make its NFTs as unique as its community. The Genesis collection is the first 100% on-chain pfp NFT created entirely in a single transaction.

After dropping the Genesis collection as a stealth free mint, OCM caught fire, currently sitting at a 1.98 ETH floor on OpenSea. Now, the company is looking to take its NFTs to the next level.

Enter the Karma collection.

As part of a snapshot event on Feb. 1, OCM Genesis holders will earn a free Dessert via airdrop. There will be three types of dessert with varying rarity, assigned randomly to each holder. To claim a Karma NFT, the Genesis must eat (and therefore burn) the dessert.

Dessert1s (the most common type) allow Genesis monkeys to become Karma1s, Dessert2s become Karma2s, and so forth. While Desserts 1 and 2 evolve Genesis traits, those who receive one of the extremely rare Dessert3s will be able to claim a Karma with unique 1 of 1 art.

The Karma collection is coming in March, with the public mint starting shortly after the Early Claim period concludes. Learn more about this innovative project below:

Don't miss the Dessert drop!



Hold your @OnChainMonkey on Feb 1 to get your Dessert



Later eat your Dessert for Karma ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/I09xVn0nk1 — OnChainMonkey ( , ) (@OnChainMonkey) January 25, 2022

