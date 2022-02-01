NFT News: Coachella to Sell Lifetime Festival Passes as NFTs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Coachella to Sell Lifetime Festival Passes as NFTs

For the first time in the legendary music festival’s history, Coachella is selling lifetime passes. However, they’re only available as NFTs.

The festival teamed up with FTX to launch a marketplace, with three planned drops for Feb. 4. The company is auctioning the Coachella Keys Collection, a group of 10 lifetime NFT passes that will also give holders “access to Coachella-produced virtual experiences forever.”

While this is technically Coachella’s first NFT venture, its parent company AEG has plenty of experience in this industry. The entertainment corporation changed Staples Center’s name to Crypto.com Arena last year.

Along with the 10 lifetime NFT passes, Coachella will launch two other collections. The first features 1,000 NFTs priced at $180 that holders can use to redeem a physical festival photo book. The final collection includes 10,000 collectibles priced at $60 featuring “fan-favorite festival photos and never before heard soundscapes.”

Learn more about this upcoming one-of-a-kind collection below:

Introducing Coachella Collectibles NFTs Lifetime festival passes, digital collectibles redeemable for physical items & more available Friday at 10am PT at https://t.co/D8v4cD04wc



Explore our debut collections pic.twitter.com/eEPdVvxPhg — Coachella (@coachella) February 1, 2022

