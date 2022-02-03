NFT News: GameStop to Launch NFT Marketplace

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

GameStop to Launch NFT Marketplace

GameStop’s resurgence campaign continues, with the company officially announcing plans to launch its new NFT marketplace on Immutable X. For those who haven’t heard of Immutable X, the platform is a “layer 2” that sits on top of Ethereum, providing security for transactions on the blockchain. The former video game industry titan is also co-creating a $100 million fund for game developers who use it.

Immutable’s existing partnerships will also benefit GameStop, as companies that already use the layer 2 will be able to feature their NFTs on the new marketplace. While there will be opportunities for expansion, GameStop plans to focus on in-game assets as NFTs for now. The marketplace will launch later this year.

By building on Immutable X, GameStop aims to draw in NFT enthusiasts with low gas fees.

“GameStop, in partnership with Immutable, has the potential to cement itself as the ultimate destination for the next paradigm of gaming; true in-game economies that enable permissionless ownership of in-game items and value players for their time,” Immutable cofounder Robbie Ferguson said in a statement.

Could this be the beginning of a huge comeback for GameStop? Learn more about the company’s plans here:

We’re thrilled to announce that @Immutable is taking another leap forward in the gaming & blockchain industry by partnering w/ @GameStop to power their NFT Marketplace: https://t.co/Tase31CBt3



Continue for more… pic.twitter.com/8v6Titg3kq — Immutable | $IMX (@Immutable) February 3, 2022

