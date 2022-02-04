NFT News: Kobe Bryant to Enter the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Kobe Bryant to Enter the Metaverse

Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his legacy will never be forgotten. Bryant’s estate filed trademark applications on Thursday in order to protect his name in the metaverse.

The trademarks were for “KOBE BRYANT”, “MAMBA FOREVER”, and “MAMBACITA”. It is believed that they will be used for digital items, such as art, apparel and NFTs according to lawyer Josh Gerben.

As reported by Boardroom on Twitter, Bryant’s estate plans to feature virtual representations of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, along with virtual basketball courts and more in the metaverse.

This is the latest move in the new era of independent Mamba merchandise after Kobe’s contract with Nike expired in April of 2021. Kobe Bryant LLC also filed multiple trademark applications for “Mamba Vino” in November, pointing towards a future move in the wine and spirits industry.

