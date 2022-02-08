NFT News: Alfa Romeo Introduces New Electric-Hybrid SUV with NFT

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Alfa Romeo Introduces New Electric-Hybrid SUV with NFT

During Alfa Romeo’s new Tonale SUV unveiling, the company announced its plans to pair each vehicle with an NFT.

The Italian auto brand plans to utilize the NFT as a certification system for the car, storing records and data of the vehicle’s life cycle on a blockchain. This type of NFT will be an industry-first, providing future potential buyers assurance that the car has been properly maintained while also improving its residual value.

“Digitalization is a key enabler of our metamorphosis,” Alfa Head of Marketing and Communication Francesco Calcara stated.

The 2023 Tonale SUV will also kick off the end of an era for Alfa Romeo. It will be the last model produced with a traditional internal combustion engine, as the company aims to go completely electric by 2027.

Is this innovation the beginning of an NFT takeover in the car industry? Only time will tell.

Learn more about Alfa Romeo’s unique plan below:

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!