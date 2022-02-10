NFT News: McDonalds Entering the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

McDonalds Entering the Metaverse

The fast-food king is expanding its empire. No, I’m not talking about Burger King.

McDonalds filed for multiple trademarks on Feb. 4 in order to establish a “virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods,” while also featuring a home delivery service in the platform.

The world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain isn’t just stopping at food, however. McDonalds also filed for trademarks to host “on-line actual and virtual concerts” in its virtual McCafe.

This move follows Panera Bread’s filing on Feb. 3 for the “Paneraverse” as the company looks to take its products into the metaverse. These trademark filings could be the beginning of a revolution in the fast-food industry as corporations aim to become even more efficient.

With the virtual McCafe coming in the near future, there’s one question everyone is asking...

“Is @McDonalds going to fix the ice cream machine in the metaverse?” — The Best Business Show (@TheBestBizzShow) February 9, 2022

