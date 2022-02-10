All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

What is NFT.NYC?

If you’re new to the NFT game, this is the event for you. A small group of meetings in 2019 has quickly turned into the leading annual non-fungible token conference for metaverse enthusiasts.

Every year, people gather to discuss the biggest trends and projects in the NFT industry. There are a variety of events that take place over the three-day span, including dinners, speakers, and even the recently-introduced annual NFT Awards.

Before looking ahead to the 2022 convention, let’s recap the major highlights from 2021 NFT.NYC:

NFT.NYC 2021 Recap

Last year’s event had over 135 total sponsors, including some big fish in the metaverse. Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea and cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase were just two of the larger corporations that supported the convention. Other major companies that sponsored the event include LUKSO, Vera and Conflux Network.

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced the launch of his first NFT, based on multiple scenes from Pulp Fiction. Original scripts along with unreleased details regarding the film will be featured in this collection.

As stated above, The first annual NFT Awards ceremony was held. Major winners included Bored Ape Yacht Club for “​​Top Collectible”, GaryVee’s VeeFriends for “Most Innovative NFT Project”, and Andrew Wang for “Best Written Coverage of NFTs”.

NFT Magazine hosted its Crypto Art Fair in Times Square, featuring collectibles from 70 unique artists. Over 500 total speakers attended the conference, marking a huge success for NFT.NYC.

Over the past year, the NFT industry has taken off. In January, OpenSea hit $3.5 billion in monthly Ethereum volume, blowing the previous record out of the water. Hype is at an all-time high with no end in sight, so let’s take a look at what NFT.NYC has planned for its largest convention yet.

What is Coming in 2022?

On June 21, NFT.NYC will kick off the conference in Times Square. The event will surely be one of the largest IRL NFT gatherings in history, as enthusiasts come together to celebrate their recent success and look forward to the future.

After playing a large role in last year’s NFT.NYC, Ape Fest 2022 has moved its dates to coincide with the conference. It’s no coincidence that the festival which celebrates the most successful NFT collection in the industry overlaps with the leading annual NFT conference.

The second annual NFT Awards will also be held at this year’s event. Stay tuned for a list of nominees as the next generation of influencers make their mark on the industry.

Those who are interested in attending can register for NFT.NYC 2022 here.

