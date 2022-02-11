DraftKings Sportsbook: Big Game Markets Info Page

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it’s an event that is generally known for the extraordinary number of possibilities that are available to sports bettors. There are seemingly countless bet types that can be found at DraftKings and below you can find details on some of the newer and more unusual markets.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

What are Super Bowl Squares?

The goal of a Super Bowl Square bet is to pick a correct “square score” for any end of quarter result. Wagers for this market will be settled on the basis of the end-of-quarter scores (4th Quarter includes OT). For example, the score in the match is 3-7 (end of Q1), 3-21 (End of Q2), 21-21 (End of Q3), 27-24 (End of game) then the winning selections will be 3:7, 3:1, 1:1 and 7:4. Selections cannot win twice, meaning you don’t get paid extra if multiple quarters end on the same combination.

Flash Props

Flash props allow bettors to take part in the action drive-by-drive or play-by-play.

Examples include but are not limited to:

“Will the next drive result in an offensive score?”

“Will the next play type be run or pass?”

“Will the next drive cross the opponent’s 35-yard line?”

Other Markets

Octopus Market is ”Any player to score a TD and the ensuing 2-point conversion.”

We’re also offering Cross Sport Specials! These markets allow bettors to wager on whether they think there will be more of any given stat or event in the Super Bowl compared to listed stats for other sports. Examples include but are not limited to:

Which Will Be More: Trae Young Points or Van Jefferson Receiving Yards?

Which Will Be More: Adesanya v Whittaker Total Rounds or Super Bowl 56 Total Touchdowns?

Which Will Be More: Total Goals in NHL on Sunday, February 13th or 1st Half Total Points in Super Bowl 56?

Unless stated otherwise all player performance and game stats relate to games played on Sunday 13th February

State by State Breakdown

Super Bowl Market Availability SUBCAT LABEL NJ WV PA IND IA NY NH CO TN MI IL VA ORE WY AZ CT LA SUBCAT LABEL NJ WV PA IND IA NY NH CO TN MI IL VA ORE WY AZ CT LA MVP Position of MVP Y Y Y Y N N Y Y N Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y MVP Superbowl 56 MVP Y Y Y Y N N Y Y N Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y Novelty Props Who will the Super Bowl 56 MVP Thank First? Y N N N N N N N N N N N Y Y Y N Y Novelty Props Coin Toss Outcome Y Y Y Y N Y Y N N Y Y N Y Y Y N Y Novelty Props Coin Toss Winner Y Y Y Y N Y Y N N Y Y N Y Y Y N Y Novelty Props Will CIN Bengals Win the Coin Toss and Win the Game Y Y Y Y N Y Y N N Y Y N Y Y Y N Y Novelty Props Will LA Rams Win the Coin Toss and Win the Game Y Y Y Y N Y Y N N Y Y N Y Y Y N Y Novelty Props Color of Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach Y Y N N N N N N N N Y Y Y Y Y N Y Novelty Props Any Kick to Hit Uprights Y Y N Y N N Y Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y SB Squares - Any Quarter Super Bowl Squares - Any Quarter Y Y Y Y Y Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Novelty Props Will There Be an Octopus? Y Y Y Y N Y Y Y Y N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.