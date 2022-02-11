NFT News: ZED RUN Celebrates the Return of NASCAR

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work.

ZED RUN Celebrates the Return of NASCAR

The leader in virtual horses continues to make moves.

To celebrate the upcoming Daytona 500 and official start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, ZED RUN is launching a new NASCAR-themed track with unique challenges.

Beginning Feb. 16, all stable owners will be able to try out the new track, with ZED RUN boosting the frequency of races to ensure that everyone can participate. The new challenges will take place from Feb. 18 at 3pm EST until Feb. 20 at 3pm EST.

The first competition is the NASCAR Track Passholder Challenge. As the name suggests, this will only be available for NASCAR ZED Pass holders, with the fastest recorded times for each breed and distance earning a $100 prize.

For those without the NASCAR ZED Pass, you can still compete in the NASCAR Track Open Challenge. All racehorses are eligible to enter this competition, with the three fastest recorded times winning a $100 prize.

Check out the official @zed_run Twitter account for updates, and read my first blog post about ZED RUN to learn about the unique virtual horse racing platform.

