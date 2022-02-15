All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

New York Stock Exchange Files Trademark for NFTs

The world’s largest stock exchange is coming to the metaverse.

On Feb. 10, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed a trademark application to register the name “NYSE” for a variety of crypto products, including NFTs.

As described on the company’s official NYSE NFT website, the upcoming NFT collection will focus on one-of-a-kind moments. The initial wave of these “First Trade” collectibles will celebrate the first NYSE trades by Spotify, DoorDash, Roblox, Snowflake, Unity and Coupang. The NYSE will focus on those six companies to start, with others eventually joining the community.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the NYSE’s trademark application also indicates future plans to launch an NFT marketplace.

This is just the latest move from a major company to enter the metaverse, as the concept becomes more mainstream.

The NYSE has filed a trademark application indicating that it plans to offer:



1. A financial exchange for digital currencies and NFTs.

2. A NYSE-branded cryptocurrency.

3. A marketplace to buy, sell and trade NFTs.#NYSE #cryptocurrency #NFTs pic.twitter.com/un78HFgu6I — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 15, 2022

