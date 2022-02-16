NFT News: Snoop Dogg Turning Death Row Into First NFT Record Label

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Snoop Dogg Turning Death Row Into First NFT Record Label

Snoop Dogg continues to check off a seemingly endless list of side quests.

After purchasing Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group last week, the legendary rapper announced plans for expansion. Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., began his career with Death Row. He expressed satisfaction in coming full circle with the label in the following statement:

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

In a Clubhouse room on Monday, one day after performing in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Broadus Jr. announced his plan to transform his company into the first NFT record label. Snoop believes that this transition will be similar to Death Row breaking the industry by becoming the first major independent label.

This isn’t the first time Broadus Jr. has ventured into the metaverse. Just last week, the rapper partnered with Gala Games for the release of his latest album, B.O.D.R (Bacc on Death Row). The album dropped on the Gala Music store as a box of NFTs, featuring exclusive bonus tracks.

Snoop Dogg has made one thing clear — he’s evolving with the times. This is likely just the beginning of a huge metaverse campaign for the celebrated artist.

Snoop Dogg is now the owner of Death Row Records. It's a full circle moment. pic.twitter.com/wJORVHdd5m — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) February 9, 2022

