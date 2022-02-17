NFT News: ETHDenver Kicks Off Weekend Festivities

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

ETH Denver Kicks Off Weekend Festivities

The largest and longest running ETH event in the world is in the middle of this year’s festival. Let’s catch up on what has happened at ETHDenver already and what the convention has planned for this weekend.

The 2022 festival officially kicked off last Friday, with teams of 2-4 people competing in the #BUIDLathon over the past week. During this time period, each group has put together a new project or built a new feature for an existing project to pitch to the judges. Find more information about the “BUIDLing” process here.

On Thursday, the Main Event Opening Ceremony will be held at the Sports Castle in Denver. Over the next few days, a variety of panels and workshops will take place. Featured guest speakers include Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi, Big Green Co-founder Kimbal Musk, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

ETHDenver’s main festivities come to a conclusion on Sunday, when the #BUIDLing ends and all projects are judged. For those not participating in the #BUIDLathon, there will still be an opportunity to showcase upcoming projects. The official closing ceremony will be followed by a three-day retreat at Breckenridge Mountain.

For those interested in attending ETHDenver 2022, apply for the in-person waitlist here. Check out the festival’s official Twitter account for updates on this weekend’s events.

Regardless of what happens at the #BUIDLathon, it’s going to be hard to top this guy’s Dogecoin McLaren:

