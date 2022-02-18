NFT News: BYOPills Announces Upcoming BYOCraft Snapshot Event

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

BYOPills Announces Upcoming BYOCraft Snapshot Event

It’s that time again.

BYOPills is back with another update to the ever-evolving BYOVERSE. I’ve been covering this project since the land sale, and the dedication that the team has put into creating a unique universe is truly impressive.

The latest addition to the BYOPills community will be BYOCrafts. While not much has been shared, the company’s official website describes them as “3D, game-ready vehicles ready to roam the BYOVERSE.” Each vehicle will have customizable attachments, which can give users an advantage in racing and battles.

A snapshot event will take place at 11:59pm PST on Friday. BYOPill and BYOVape holders will be eligible to claim BYOCrafts at a later date. Check out the BYOPills’ Twitter account for updates on future additions to the BYOVERSE.

ARE YOU READY?



Snapshot for BYOCraft claiming takes place tomorrow @ 11:59pm PST .



Launch date TBA soon.



Number of pills and vapes you own during the snapshot AND at time of claiming will equal the number of crafts you can claim at a later date.#BYOCraft #BYORacer pic.twitter.com/KBMyi59DFp — BYOPills (@BYOPills) February 17, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!