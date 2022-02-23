 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Coinbase NFT Marketplace Launch Partners

Here you can find all of Coinbase’s NFT marketplace launch partners.

By DK Playbook

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Coinbase NFT Launch Partners

One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms announced its plan to launch an NFT marketplace back in October, leaving metaverse enthusiasts eagerly awaiting a potential competitor for OpenSea.

As Coinbase continues to ramp up to a launch, the company has announced partners for its marketplace in waves on the Coinbase NFT Twitter account.

Keep an eye on this article as we track all of the launch partners for this monumental project:

Coinbase NFT Launch Partners

Project Name Twitter Handle
Project Name Twitter Handle
Long Neckie Ladies @LongNeckieLady
Doodles @doodles
HAPE @HAPEsocial
Rewind Collective @rwdcollective
Pudgy Penguins @Pudgy_Penguins
Lazy Lions @LazyLionsNFT
KaijuKingz @KaijuKingz
Capsule House @capsule_house
Sneaky Vampire Syndicate @SVSNFT
N/A - Artist @lethabohuma
Dead Fellaz @Deadfellaz
N/A - Artist @Jose_Delbo
Chain Runners @chain_runners
N/A - Artist @JimenaBuenaVida
Boss Beauties @BossBeautiesNFT
OnChainMonkey @OnChainMonkey
flash mints @flash_mints
Stoner Cats @stonercatstv
smilesss @smilesssvrs
gangland skulls @eddiegangland
N/A - Artist @mumbot
N/A - Artist @AdamBombSquad
Pop Wonder @PopWonderNFT
Rumble Kong League @RumbleKongs
Hashmasks @TheHashmasks
N/A - Artist @JYatrofsky
ON1 Force @0n1Force
HYPEBEAST @HYPEBEAST
BAEIGE @baeige1
888InnerCircle @888InnerCircle
cool cats @coolcatsnft
N/A - Artist @amber_vittoria
N/A - Artist @bychiaraalexa
XorART @xorart
World of Women @Worldofwomennft
pplpleasr @pplpleasr1
N/A - Artist @sabet
N/A - Artist @trevorjonesart
Metasaurs by Dr. DMT @metasaurs
N/A - Artist @yosnier_
Bubblegum Kids @bubblegumkids_
N/A - Artist @camibusNFT
N/A - Artist @pixelvault_
Guttercatgang @GutterCatGang
CloneX @RTFKTstudios
MekaVerse @MekaVerse

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

More From DraftKings Nation

Loading comments...