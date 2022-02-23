Coinbase NFT Marketplace Launch Partners

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Coinbase NFT Launch Partners

One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms announced its plan to launch an NFT marketplace back in October, leaving metaverse enthusiasts eagerly awaiting a potential competitor for OpenSea.

As Coinbase continues to ramp up to a launch, the company has announced partners for its marketplace in waves on the Coinbase NFT Twitter account.

Keep an eye on this article as we track all of the launch partners for this monumental project:

Coinbase NFT Launch Partners Project Name Twitter Handle Project Name Twitter Handle Long Neckie Ladies @LongNeckieLady Doodles @doodles HAPE @HAPEsocial Rewind Collective @rwdcollective Pudgy Penguins @Pudgy_Penguins Lazy Lions @LazyLionsNFT KaijuKingz @KaijuKingz Capsule House @capsule_house Sneaky Vampire Syndicate @SVSNFT N/A - Artist @lethabohuma Dead Fellaz @Deadfellaz N/A - Artist @Jose_Delbo Chain Runners @chain_runners N/A - Artist @JimenaBuenaVida Boss Beauties @BossBeautiesNFT OnChainMonkey @OnChainMonkey flash mints @flash_mints Stoner Cats @stonercatstv smilesss @smilesssvrs gangland skulls @eddiegangland N/A - Artist @mumbot N/A - Artist @AdamBombSquad Pop Wonder @PopWonderNFT Rumble Kong League @RumbleKongs Hashmasks @TheHashmasks N/A - Artist @JYatrofsky ON1 Force @0n1Force HYPEBEAST @HYPEBEAST BAEIGE @baeige1 888InnerCircle @888InnerCircle cool cats @coolcatsnft N/A - Artist @amber_vittoria N/A - Artist @bychiaraalexa XorART @xorart World of Women @Worldofwomennft pplpleasr @pplpleasr1 N/A - Artist @sabet N/A - Artist @trevorjonesart Metasaurs by Dr. DMT @metasaurs N/A - Artist @yosnier_ Bubblegum Kids @bubblegumkids_ N/A - Artist @camibusNFT N/A - Artist @pixelvault_ Guttercatgang @GutterCatGang CloneX @RTFKTstudios MekaVerse @MekaVerse

