DraftKings Sportsbook College Team Betting Restrictions by State

DraftKings, along with other legal sportsbooks in the US, must comply with various state-specific rules pertaining to the betting markets they may offer. While many states’ rules allow for similar markets, there are notable differences for the treatment of collegiate sports as permissible betting markets. Below is a list of restrictions on collegiate betting markets to be aware of in your state:

Arizona

-We are not able to offer betting markets on individual actions, events, occurrences or nonoccurrences to be determined during a collegiate sports event, including on the performance or nonperformance of a team or individual participant during a collegiate sports event.

Colorado

-We are not able to offer betting markets on an individual collegiate athlete’s statistical occurrences or non-occurrences.

Connecticut

-We are not able to offer betting markets on sporting or athletic events where one of the participants is a Connecticut intercollegiate team. Bets may be placed on Connecticut teams participating in intercollegiate tournaments if the event involves four or more teams and the wager on the tournament is based on the outcome of all games within the tournament.

Illinois

-We are not able to offer betting markets on a sporting event involving an Illinois collegiate team or individual competing through an Illinois collegiate program except at our retail sportsbook at DraftKings at Casino Queen. At DraftKings at Casino Queen, customers are still limited to placing bets that are determined solely by the final score or final outcome of the sports event and is placed before the sports event has begun.

Indiana

-We are not able to offer betting markets on an individual collegiate athlete’s statistical occurrences or non-occurrences during the game.

Iowa

-We are not able to offer betting markets on an individual collegiate athlete’s statistical occurrences or non-occurrences in a single game or match of a collegiate sporting event in which a collegiate team from Iowa is a participant.

Michigan

-There are no specific betting market restrictions that apply to collegiate sporting events.

New Hampshire

-We are not able to offer betting markets on collegiate sporting events in which one of the participants is a collegiate team of a college institution that is primarily located in New Hampshire and we are not able to offer betting markets on a collegiate sports event that takes place in New Hampshire.

New Jersey

-We are not able to offer betting markets on any collegiate sport or athletic event that takes place in New Jersey or a sport or athletic event in which any New Jersey college team participates regardless of where the event takes place.

New York

-We are not able to offer betting markets on any collegiate sport or athletic event in which any New York team participates regardless of where the event takes place.

Oregon

-We are not able to offer betting markets on any collegiate sporting events.

Pennsylvania

-We are not able to offer betting markets on an individual collegiate athlete’s statistical occurrences or non-occurrences.

Tennessee

-We are not able to offer betting markets on an individual collegiate athlete’s statistical occurrences or non-occurrences and we are not able to offer in-play proposition wagers on the performance of teams during collegiate sporting

events.

Virginia

-We are not able to offer betting markets on a collegiate sporting event in which a Virginia college is a participant, and we are not able to offer betting markets on an individual action, statistic, occurrence, or non-occurrence to be determined during a sporting event.

West Virginia

-There are no specific betting market restrictions that apply to collegiate sporting events.

Wyoming

-There are no specific betting market restrictions that apply to collegiate sporting events.

