NFT News: Invisible Friends Auction Won by Massive Bid

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Invisible Friends Auction Won by Massive Bid

Invisible Friends kicked off its unique collection with an auction for a special 1/1 “Golden Friend” on Wednesday.

The event concluded with a massive 496.69 ETH bid (just over approximately $1.31 million). All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the RCC charity fund, with the winner A9D3B2 receiving token ID 2-6 via airdrop from the Invisible Friends collection along with five unrevealed NFTs.

Invisible Friends belongs to a larger group called the Random Character Collective, which also includes NFT collections SlimHoods and Mood Rollers. Earlier today, this project earned the honor of becoming the first ever GIF on the OpenSea homepage.

The pre-sale for the official Invisible Friends collection goes live at 5pm E.T. on the project’s website.

Golden Friend sold for 469.69Ξ

100% to charityhttps://t.co/9PNY6tYXYX pic.twitter.com/3CAwXFsEs6 — Invisible Friends (@InvsbleFriends) February 23, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!