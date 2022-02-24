NFT News: Monster Energy to Enter the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Monster Energy to Enter the Metaverse

Monster Energy has entered the game, filing four trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to NFT and metaverse projects.

The energy drink titan wants to trademark its virtual goods — such as beverages, supplements and apparel — in order to create an NFT collection.

One of the four filings relates to the creation of a virtual marketplace, in which Monster’s digital merchandise and more will be available.

Monster Energy is just the latest food/drink company to venture into the metaverse, as the concept becomes more mainstream. McDonald’s and Panera Bread were among the first major corporations in their industry to launch significant NFT campaigns.

Stay tuned for updates on Monster Energy’s metaverse plans.

