NFT News: Shibuya is Changing the Film Industry

Shibuya is Changing the Film Industry

Emily “pplpleasr” Yang has already changed the magazine industry with the use of NFTs. Now, she’s moving on to a more ambitious project.

Yang made headlines in August with her unique Fortune Magazine cover change project. This time around, she’s looking to create an everlasting shift in the film industry.

Yang’s latest project, Shibuya, launched March 1st, with the public mint kicking off earlier today. Shibuya is a video platform which allows creators to crowdfund, but also gives NFT holders a voice in the direction of each project.

All films will be free to watch, but those who hold specific project-related NFTs will have a voice in the creative process along with other benefits.

The first project launched on Shibuya is “White Rabbit”, a hand-drawn anime series. Watch the short pilot here.

At the end of the 48-second episode, the main character stands in front of two doors. In order to vote on which path they take, you need a Producer Pass NFT from the collection.

Shibuya’s incorporation of NFTs is the first step in a potentially-huge transformation within the film industry. Stay tuned for updates as White Rabbit’s story develops and more projects are launched.

