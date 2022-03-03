NFT News: Bob Dylan to Enter the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Bob Dylan to Enter to the Metaverse

After selling his recording catalogue to Sony and publishing rights to Universal, Bob Dylan’s business expansion continues.

This time, the legendary singer-songwriter is venturing into the metaverse. The two largest music labels in the world are utilizing Dylan’s rights to partner with NFT marketplace Snowcrash. The upcoming platform plans to release collections featuring Dylan and Miles Davis later this year.

This isn’t the extent of Dylan’s metaverse campaign either. As it turns out, he was recently revealed to be one of the co-founders of Snowcrash, along with his son Jesse. The team is choosing Solana over Ethereum for the marketplace because they believe it is better for the environment.

Snowcrash, whose name was inspired by Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel, is also teaming up with prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX.

Dylan’s venture into the metaverse is just the latest project launched by a famous musician, as the incorporation of NFTs into the music industry become more mainstream.

