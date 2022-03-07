NFT News: The Curious Case of Bobu the Bean Farmer

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The Curious Case of Bobu the Bean Farmer

Azuki is taking IP governance to the next level with their latest project.

For those unaware of this concept, IP governance is the system that a business uses in order to make decisions about its Intellectual Property. Typically, these decisions are left up to the actual company.

Bobu the Bean Farmer transfers some of that power to the holder.

Bobu is Azuki #40, described by the company as a “core character in the Azuki universe” who enjoys sake and lives on his farm growing beans. While details are yet to be determined, it is known that Bobu will play an important role in Azuki lore as the project’s universe expands.

On Sunday, Azuki launched a collection of Bobu tokens, which could be minted for 0.01 ETH. The collection instantly caught fire, with the floor rising to 0.079 ETH as of Monday afternoon. Each Bobu token holder will have the ability to vote on changes as the character evolves.

Azuki is eager to test out this concept of giving holders the power to mold Bobu from the early stages of his development.

To learn more about Bobu, check out the following thread from Azuki’s Twitter account below:

Bobu tokens are a bold (and sake-fueled) experiment in decentralized IP governance. @bobubeanfarmer governance tokens will be minting soon:



When: March 6th at 6pm UTC

Where: https://t.co/AibNIuSsnB ‍

Why: Read this thread ...



1/x pic.twitter.com/4ReNUgjZgB — AZUKI (@AzukiZen) March 5, 2022

