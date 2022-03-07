NFT News: DraftKings Partnering with Zero Hash to Earn Staking Rewards on Polygon

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Partnering with Zero Hash to Earn Staking Rewards on Polygon

DraftKings’ Web3 expansion continues. This time, the sports technology and entertainment company is collaborating with Zero Hash in order to stake digital assets on Polygon.

This partnership will allow DraftKings to become one of the blockchain’s first corporate validators, contributing to Polygon’s security and company governance.

“Participating in validation supports DraftKings’ broader strategy of building out a robust, sustainable, trustworthy and decentralized infrastructure to help futureproof aspects of our business in the Web3 era,” DraftKings Co-founder Paul Liberman stated in the company’s press release.

Staking is the process of a company transferring its tokens to a validator for a specific time in order to receive awards as other transactions are verified.

Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has expressed his excitement in the partnership and the future role that DraftKings will play in the blockchain’s ecosystem.

“As a validator, DraftKings will become an even more active participant in the Polygon ecosystem, playing a critical role in guaranteeing the integrity of the blockchain and securing the network. We are thrilled to have DraftKings as a validator on Polygon,” Nailwal said.

This is just the latest Web3 venture for DraftKings as the company continues its metaverse expansion.

