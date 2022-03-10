NFT News: LeBron James to Enter the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

LeBron James to Enter the Metaverse

Forget South Beach, LeBron James is taking his talents to the Metaverse.

As originally reported by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the NBA superstar has filed to trademark the terms “LEBRON JAMES”, “LEBRON”, “CHOSEN1”, and “KING JAMES”.

Lebron James has filed 4 trademark applications for:

1⃣LEBRON JAMES

2⃣LEBRON

3⃣CHOSEN1

4⃣KING JAMES



The filings are for:

▶️NFTs and crypto-collectibles

▶️Virtual basketball courts

▶️Virtual footwear, clothing, sports gear, home furnishings #LeBronJames #NFTs #Metaverse #Web3 pic.twitter.com/UnnP20VnH7 — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) March 9, 2022

According to the trademark filings, LeBron plans to launch NFT collections featuring his brand’s personal goods, such as shoes, clothing and more.

Besides the NFT drops, James will manufacture a variety of virtual experiences for users to enjoy, such as a virtual basketball court.

These trademark applications come weeks after James appeared in a Crypto.com Super Bowl commercial, implying his eventual intention to join the metaverse.

James is just the latest NBA star to launch a metaverse campaign as the concept becomes more mainstream.

