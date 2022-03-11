NFT News: AEG and Autograph Partnering to Create Live Festival NFTs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

AEG and Autograph Partnering to Create Live Festival NFTs

Have you ever wanted to experience the atmosphere of a music festival virtually? Well, thanks to AEG Presents and Autograph, that dream will soon become a reality.

The two companies have teamed up to produce live event NFTs. AEG is among the leaders in the live entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Autograph, a Web3 company co-founded by NFL superstar Tom Brady, has made quite the name for itself in the metaverse.

The partnership will begin at BUKU Music + Art Project in New Orleans later this month. Autograph will host a variety of live NFT experiences at the festival, including a graffiti art auction poster minting station.

By creating these co-existing real-life and virtual experiences, Autograph and AEG are hoping to take the festival experience to the next level.

Learn more about this upcoming partnership below:

The most iconic experiences live forever. We're partnering with @aegpresents to bring you closer to these legendary events than ever before. The future of live events has arrived.



Read more about our dynamic new partnership: https://t.co/azgXGhMQFf pic.twitter.com/7nV6nh7DYa — Autograph (@Autograph) March 11, 2022

