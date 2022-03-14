NFT News: Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club Buys CryptoPunks

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club Buys CryptoPunks

From rivals to teammates.

On Friday, Yuga Labs — creator of the NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club — shocked the metaverse by purchasing the rights to their biggest competitor, CryptoPunks. The two top NFT collections have combined for over 1 million ETH in total volume traded, which is equivalent to approximately $2,538,050,000 USD.

Yuga Labs also acquired the rights to Meebits — a collection which was also created by Larva Labs — in the deal. By doing so, BAYC’s creator has officially emerged as the clear leader in the NFT industry.

Yuga Labs also acquired more than 400 CryptoPunks and 1,700 Meebits from Larva Labs in the deal, with no official sale price revealed. Larva Labs will now shift its attention to new projects in hopes of hitting the NFT jackpot once again.

As for Yuga Labs, with BAYC and CryptoPunks now at their disposal, there may be no limit to what the company can accomplish in the metaverse.

Some big news to share today: Yuga has acquired the CryptoPunks and Meebits collections from @LarvaLabs, and the first thing we’re doing is giving full commercial rights to the NFT holders. Just like we did for BAYC and MAYC owners. pic.twitter.com/lAIKKvoEDj — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 11, 2022

