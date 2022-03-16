DraftKings Launches Primetime NFT Series ahead of March Madness

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work.

The best time of the year for sports fans has arrived — March Madness. DraftKings is showing its college hoops spirit, announcing the 2022 College Hoops Collection featuring TourneyToons. This will be the first of multiple drops in the DraftKings Primetime NFT series, which will focus on the biggest moments in sports throughout the year.

Drops in the upcoming collection will occur from the start of the NCAA Division I Tournament all the way to the finals. See the full drop schedule below:

2022 College Hoops Collection Drop Schedule Drop Day Collectible Price Editions Drop Day Collectible Price Editions 1 Common 1 - Going Dancin' $10.00 6,464 1 Elite 1 - Bubble Team $75.00 1,616 2 Common 2 - Bracket Buster $15.00 4,444 2 Elite 2 - Sweet Celebration $100.00 888 3 Common 3 - Elite Energy $25.00 3,232 3 Elite 3 - Advance in the Dance $150.00 444 4 Common 4 - Cuttin' Down Nets $50.00 2,022 4 Elite 4 - Fairytale Ending $200.00 222

The 2022 College Hoops Collection will feature a system that rewards dedicated fans. Those who complete the collection will receive an exclusive ninth NFT via airdrop along with preferential access to the company’s next Primetime NFT series drop. Holders will also be rewarded with DK dollars depending on how many tokens they collect.

The four drop days in the collection will coincide with the start of the tournament, Sweet 16, Elite 8 and Final 4.

For the full breakdown of the 2022 College Hoops Collection, please visit this DraftKings Landing Page.

Check out additional executive commentary in the Blockworks exclusive.

Stay tuned for updates as more details are revealed about DraftKings’ latest move in the metaverse.

DraftKings Marketplace will launch the "Primetime NFT Series" to celebrate sports' biggest moments, beginning with digital collectibles throughout #MarchMadness. These mark the company's first in-house drops and incorporate scaling rewards for collectors: https://t.co/fpme839agU pic.twitter.com/sxW5HE4zRS — DraftKings News (@DraftKingsNews) March 15, 2022

