NFT News: Bored Ape Yacht Club Introduces ApeCoin

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Bored Ape Yacht Club Introduces ApeCoin

The latest addition to Bored Ape Yacht Club’s metaverse dominance has arrived. On Wednesday, BAYC’s creator Yuga Labs announced the launch of ApeCoin ($APE).

As described by the company’s official Twitter account, ApeCoin will be a “token for culture, gaming and commerce used to empower a decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.”

$APE will be owned and operated by the community, also known as the ApeCoin DAO. The only requirement to join this DAO is holding ApeCoin.

Yuga Labs hopes to utilize $APE to kickstart a variety of blockchain games and services for metaverse enthusiasts, declaring it the official currency of the BAYC ecosystem.

The company stated that 15% of ApeCoin’s total supply will be available to claim starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET., and the goal is for $APE to be added to major crypto exchange platforms soon.

This news comes just days after Yuga Labs purchased the rights to CryptoPunks and Meebits, securing its NFT monopoly and stranglehold on the industry.

BAYC has amassed a total of 431,000 ETH in traded volume (approximately $1,198,507,560) since its launch, and the sky is truly the limit for Yuga Labs with the introduction of ApeCoin.

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!