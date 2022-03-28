NFT News: WWE Partners with Fanatics

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

WWE Partners with Fanatics

Wrestling is coming to the metaverse.

Earlier today, the WWE announced a long-term partnership with sports collectible giant Fanatics to create unique merchandise. These products will vary from physical to digital goods, including trading cards, NFTs, title belts, and other WWE apparel.

As part of the deal, Fanatics’ card and collectibles division will also become the exclusive provider of WWE trading cards. The company’s digital collectible branch, Candy Digital, is set to craft an NFT collection with the wrestling giant which features stars and iconic moments.

“We believe this multiplatform partnership will set a new standard for WWE e-commerce, apparel and merchandise, while providing our fans globally with more ways than ever to engage with WWE and our Superstars,” WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said.

Some of the upcoming NFT collections will be released sporadically, correlating with the unpredictability of the wrestling business. Learn more about this partnership in the WWE’s official press release below.

WWE and @Fanatics announced a comprehensive, long-term sports and entertainment partnership that will include e-commerce and licensed merchandise, as well as physical, digital, and non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards.https://t.co/dbI79RfSPT pic.twitter.com/ZAggCiPNLN — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2022

