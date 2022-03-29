NFT News: OpenSea to Start Listing Solana NFTs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

OpenSea to Start Listing Solana NFTs

After months of speculation, OpenSea has finally confirmed the rumors that it will add NFTs minted on the Solana blockchain to the platform.

The leading NFT marketplace did so through a 16-second teaser video, acknowledging the multitude of tweets over the past few months about the impending news. No specific date for this move was announced, but it is expected to occur sometime in April.

Solana is the second-largest NFT blockchain behind Ethereum. OpenSea’s competitors have taken advantage of the platform’s lack of support for SOL NFTs, and by making this change, the marketplace hopes to continue cementing its spot as the leader in the industry.

Many prominent Solana NFT collections have acknowledged this groundbreaking move, expressing their excitement on Twitter:

We are very excited about @opensea integrating Solana NFTs, and especially excited for @_portals_!



HERE IS WHY:

The majority of the global Metaverse sales volume is on OpenSea, and for that reason, we can't wait for Portals to be listed on OpenSea pic.twitter.com/Pc3uW5MCvW — Portals - Your place in the metaverse (@_portals_) March 29, 2022

Solana has risen in popularity throughout the NFT community due to its energy-efficient transactions and cheaper products compared to Ethereum.

See the official announcement from OpenSea below:

The best kept secret in web3 pic.twitter.com/xuZn64cZ4U — OpenSea (@opensea) March 29, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!