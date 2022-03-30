NFT News: Visa Launches NFT Program for Metaverse Entrepreneurs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Visa Launches NFT Program for Metaverse Entrepreneurs

Earlier today, payment titan Visa announced its plan to launch a one-year creator program which supports small businesses through the use of NFTs.

Visa is aiming to choose entrepreneurs working in the art, music, film or fashion industry and expand their business operations by diving into the NFT market.

As described by the company, the main goal of this immersive program will be to “deepen their fluency in crypto commerce and traditional payments.” In order to achieve this, Visa will focus on teaching the concept of blockchains, NFT marketplaces and more, while also giving participants the opportunity to interact with its business partners.

This is not the first NFT venture for Visa, as the company created a cryptocurrency advisory practice in December of 2021 in order to help clients gain an understanding of the community.

Learn more about this unique program below:

Creators like @Micah_Johnson3 are at the forefront of NFTs. His work with Visa is an exciting introduction to the Visa Creator Program, a global opportunity for digital creators & artists looking to deepen their understanding of NFT commerce. Learn more: https://t.co/oAQknwPdB4 pic.twitter.com/E6B9QVTyDl — Visa (@Visa) March 30, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!