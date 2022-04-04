NFT News: UK Government Announces Plan to Create NFT

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

UK Government Announces Plan to Create NFT

In an attempt to lead the way as crypto becomes a more mainstream concept, the UK government announced its plan to create an NFT.

This move was requested by U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. According to a government minister, Sunak asked the Royal Mint to create and issue the NFT by this summer. Not much has been revealed about the specificities of the collection, but more details are expected to come soon.

At a fintech event in London, City Minister John Glen declared that the U.K. is also aiming to bring digital assets under more regulatory scrutiny. This will be accomplished through a variety of steps, including:

Hosting a consult for regulating trade in major cryptocurrencies.

Appealing to the Law Commission to consider the legal status of DAOs.

Expanding the usage of stablecoins by incorporating them into the U.K. payments framework.

The U.K. is just the latest government to accept crypto as a core piece of the economy. Stay tuned for updates as details are revealed about this upcoming NFT collection.

Chancellor @RishiSunak has asked @RoyalMintUK to create an NFT to be issued by the summer.



This decision shows the the forward-looking approach we are determined to take towards cryptoassets in the UK. pic.twitter.com/cd0tiailBK — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) April 4, 2022

