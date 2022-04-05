All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out this quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work.

DraftKings Launches 2022 Augusta, GA Golf NFT Collection

As the golf world turns its attention to Augusta National, DraftKings is getting in on the action. The company has announced the second edition of the DraftKings Primetime NFT series, which will focus on the biggest moments in sports throughout the year.

DraftKings will be dropping NFTs and holding Auctions for the 2022 Augusta, GA Golf Collection from April 6 to April 8. These collectibles will be called “GolfGuys”. See the full drop schedule below:

GolfGuys Drop Schedule 2022 Augusta, GA Golf Collection Early Access Drop Day / Time Price Editions 2022 Augusta, GA Golf Collection Early Access Drop Day / Time Price Editions Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive 4/6 at 9AM ET 4/6 at 1PM ET $40 1500 Rare GolfGuys: Born to Read 4/6 at 9AM ET 4/6 at 2PM ET $100 900 Elite GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition 4/6 at 9AM ET 4/6 at 3PM ET $400 180 Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive - Birdie Edition 4/8 at 9AM ET 4/8 at 1PM ET $150 600 Rare GolfGuys: Born to Read - Eagle Edition 4/8 at 9AM ET 4/8 at 2PM ET $300 360 Elite GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition - Albatross Edition 4/8 at 9AM ET 4/8 at 3PM ET $900 72

This collection also has a rewards system. Each collectible comes with an individual reward, and those who complete the collection will receive an exclusive NFT and preferred access to the next drop in the DraftKings Primetime NFT Series.

Find the full rewards system breakdown in the table below:

GolfGuys Reward Structure NFTs Collected Collect By Date Reward NFTs Collected Collect By Date Reward Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive 4/6 4PM ET $15 DFS Millionaire Ticket & private $10K DFS contest entry Rare GolfGuys: Born to Read 4/6 4PM ET Two $15 DFS Millionaire Tickets & private $10K DFS contest entry Elite GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition 4/6 4PM ET $100 DFS Millionaire Ticket & private $10K DFS contest entry Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive & Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive - Birdie Edition 4/8 4PM ET $50 DK Dollars Rare GolfGuys: Born to Read & Rare GolfGuys: Born to Read - Eagle Edition 4/8 4PM ET $100 DK Dollars Elite GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition & Elite GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition - Albatross Edition 4/8 4PM ET $200 DK Dollars

Following the conclusion of the tournament, those who are holding all six collectibles on April 11 at 11 a.m. ET will receive the seventh special GolfGuys NFT.

As mentioned earlier, DraftKings will also host multiple Auctions for this collection. See the full schedule for those below:

GolfGuys Auction Schedule Gold GolfGuys Editions Auction Start Time Auction End Time Additional Live Golf Experience Gold GolfGuys Editions Auction Start Time Auction End Time Additional Live Golf Experience Gold GolfGuys: Perfect Drive - Birdie Edition 4/7 12PM ET 4/8 3PM ET One (1) round of golf at a TPC Course, including greens fees and cart fees. Course location and timing subject to availability at time of redemption. Gold GolfGuys: Born to Read - Eagle Edition 4/7 12PM ET 4/8 3:30PM ET One (1) round of golf at a TPC Course, including greens fees and cart fees. Course location and timing subject to availability at time of redemption. Gold GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition - Albatross Edition 4/7 12PM ET 4/8 4:00PM ET Tickets to TigerJam 2022, inclusive of: - 3 nights at MGM Grand - Tickets to charity event, concert, post-party - Q&A with Tiger - 2 rounds of golf at Shadow Creek

All holders of the Reward TourneyToons: Kings of the Tourney NFT will be eligible for preferred early access along with a 20% discount. See the full Early Access breakdown here:

Early Access Information 2022 Augusta, GA Golf Collection Snapshot Time Number of Reward NFTs Necessary to Hold Early Access Start Time Early Access End Time Early Access Purchase Limit Early Access Discount 2022 Augusta, GA Golf Collection Snapshot Time Number of Reward NFTs Necessary to Hold Early Access Start Time Early Access End Time Early Access Purchase Limit Early Access Discount Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive 4/5 at 4PM ET 1 4/6 at 9AM ET 4/6 at 12:30PM ET 5 20% Rare GolfGuys: Born to Read 4/5 at 4PM ET 1 4/6 at 9AM ET 4/6 at 1:30PM ET 3 20% Elite GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition 4/5 at 4PM ET 2 4/6 at 9AM ET 4/6 at 2:30PM ET 1 20% Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive - Birdie Edition 4/7 at 4PM ET 1 4/8 at 9AM ET 4/8 at 12:30PM ET 1 20% Rare GolfGuys: Born to Read - Eagle Edition 4/7 at 4PM ET 1 4/8 at 9AM ET 4/8 at 1:30PM ET 1 20% Elite GolfGuys: A Winning Tradition - Albatross Edition 4/7 at 4PM ET 3 4/8 at 9AM ET 4/8 at 2:30PM ET 1 20%

FAQs

Are there any requirements to participate?

There are two ways to participate in this drop:

Early Access Period - Prior to the public drop, holders of the TourneyToons reward NFT will have 4 to 6 hours to purchase an allotted amount of collectibles. Each drop will have different purchase limits and will provide qualified users with a 20% discount relative to the general public. The TourneyToons reward NFT requirements and corresponding purchase limits by drop can be seen in the table above.

2. Each GolfGuys drop will then be open to the general public regardless of which NFTs a user currently holds.

When will stated rewards be distributed?

Rewards will be distributed in the hours following the listed “Collect By Date” for each reward seen in the table above.

Can I receive multiple rewards for owning multiple sets of NFTs?

Yes. Users who own multiple versions of the “NFTs Collected” will be eligible to receive multiple rewards. As an example, if a user owns two “Common GolfGuys: Perfect Drive” NFTs on 4/6 at 4PM ET, they will receive two $15 DFS Millionaire Tickets.

If I miss a reward can I still receive a subsequent reward?

Yes. As long as you hold all of the “NFTs Collected” by the associated “Collect by Date,” you will be eligible to receive that stated reward. Are there any additional rewards for collecting other than what’s listed above? Be sure to check your email throughout the tournament for any surprise benefits to holders!

How does a fiat auction work on DraftKings?

DraftKings has set up fiat auctions as “candle auctions.” Each auction will have a set start time (e.g. 12PM ET on 4/7/22 for the first auction).

2. Rather than having a set end time, a candle auction has a window of time in which it could end (e.g. between 3:00PM ET and 3:15PM ET on 4/8/22).

3. DraftKings utilizes a random time generator to determine the specific time within the end time window that the auction actually ends. This helps to ensure integrity of auctions.

4. The undisclosed end time is used to limit sniping and ensure fairness for auction participants.

Are there any requirements to participate in each auction?

No. Auctions will be open to the general public regardless of which NFTs a user currently holds.

What is the utility associated with each 1-to-1 collectible?

1. A loyalty status boost (to gold, or one level above their current status, whichever is higher) for a 3-month period. Eligible time periods may stack for users who win multiple auctions (e.g. 6-month period if a user wins two separate auctions). See Dynasty Rewards for more information on our Loyalty program.

2. Merchandise - One (1) DraftKings golf swag pack

3. An exclusive GolfGuys reward NFT, only available to auction winners or customers holding all 6 GolfGuys NFT collectibles, allowing holders preferred access to our next collection in the DraftKings Primetime NFT Series.

4. Live Golf Experience

a. For “Perfect Drive” and “Born to Read” editions: One (1) round of golf at a TPC Course, including greens fees and cart fees. Course location and timing subject to availability at time of redemption.

b. For “A Winning Tradition” edition: Attend Tiger Jam in Las Vegas, (4/28/22 - 5/1/22) inclusive of three nights at the MGM Grand, tickets to a charity event, concert, and post-party, Q&A with Tiger, and 2 rounds of golf at Shadow Creek.

When will the rewards be distributed to auction winners?

1. Dynasty Rewards status boost will be awarded on 4/11/ 2022.

2. Auction winners should expect their merchandise to ship within 8-12 weeks of auction end.

3. The GolfGuys Reward NFT will be air dropped on 4/11/2022.

4. A CX representative will reach out to auction winners to coordinate live golf experiences

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!