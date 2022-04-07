NFT News: Akuma Origins Catches Fires

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Akuma Origins Catches Fires

If you’re not familiar with Akuma Origins already, let’s break down how this project rose to immense popularity over the last few days, and what the team has in store for the future.

Project Breakdown

The concept of Akuma was born in Belgium, with a team of six quickly working to transform their idea into a reality.

The Akuma universe centers around the Yokai, an army of 5,555 warriors known for their skills in battle and general camaraderie. In the midst of a brutal thunderstorm, a merchant stumbled upon a cave which hosted an evil spirit. The merchant accidentally released said spirit, known as Akuma, and it is now the Yokai’s duty to defend the realm.

The project’s reveal occurred yesterday, April 6, as the Yokai were released into the universe. Since the reveal, Akuma Origins has caught fire, currently sitting at a 1.24 ETH floor on OpenSea with almost 8,000 ETH in traded value at the time of this article.

Chirag Hira, Eamon Convey and I track the highest sales and biggest sweeps in the metaverse on a daily basis, with Akuma standing out as of late. Over the past two days, seven large sweeps have totaled 128.76 ETH (approximately $415,240.00) for the collection. Follow us on Twitter to keep track of the most popular NFT projects.

Here are today's top trending NFTs and big sweeps...@AkumaOrigins continuing to be strong. Saw a little bit of a dip post reveal yesterday, but has held over 1Ξ since



Anime meta playing out now with @shinsekaicorp dropping a Clone X/anime style pfp



h/t @ByJeffPratt/@EJConvey pic.twitter.com/0ESMwMIebL — Chirag Hira (@C_Hira24) April 7, 2022

icy.tools breaks down the sales history for Akuma Origins over the last 24 hours in the chart below, showcasing just how hot the project has been.

Along with the reveal, the team announced on Twitter that they are setting aside about 50 NFTs for the community wallet. These will be used for giveaways, quests, and other events.

Reveal, community allocation and rarity



As stated previously, we have allocated about 50 NFTs to the community wallet. These will be used for giveaways, riddles, quests, events, etc. Items in this wallet will not be put up for sale but rather handed out.



1/? ⬇️ — AKUMA Origins (@AkumaOrigins) April 6, 2022

Akuma’s Roadmap

The team breaks down a detailed roadmap on its website, which features seasonal airdrops, merchandise, collectibles, physical and digital artwork, an artbook, and future metaverse plans.

After a strong stretch of days, it’s safe to say Akuma Origins is trending in the right direction. Follow the project on Twitter and check out their Discord for updates.

Our team was blown away by the tremendous amount of support we received from the community over the past week! We are so exited to see a world full of Yokai!



Let's show the world our brave army of Yokai



Show your Yokai to the world below this tweet ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kSDfRnA1UC — AKUMA Origins (@AkumaOrigins) April 7, 2022

