NFT News: XFL Files Trademark Applications to Enter the Metaverse

XFL Files Trademark Applications to Enter the Metaverse

The XFL’s 2023 resurgence campaign continues. This time, the alternative football league is venturing into the metaverse.

According to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, on April 4 the XFL filed multiple trademark applications for the terms “X” and “XFL”. The official trademark document suggests that the company is aiming to incorporate an NFT marketplace, along with virtual goods and experiences in its future plans.

The XFL will be in the Metaverse!



The league has filed trademark applications for

▶️ X

▶️ XFL



Indicating at plans for

✅ NFTs and NFT marketplaces

✅ Providing Metaverse experiences

✅ Virtual goods and multimedia for use in the Metaverse#NFTs #Metaverse #Web3 #XFL pic.twitter.com/esSHn5E9y8 — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) April 8, 2022

The XFL rebooted for its second season in 2020, 19 years after the initial campaign. It featured eight teams and saw notable support from the teams’ fanbases. Unfortunately, along with many other businesses, the company was forced to file bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since that move, XFL owners have been plotting a large revival for the 2023 season, and entering the metaverse is a major piece of the puzzle. Stay tuned for more updates and this campaign continues to materialize.

