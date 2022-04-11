NFT News: Lego and Sony Invest $2 Billion into Epic Games for Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Lego and Sony Invest $2 Billion into Epic Games for Metaverse

Epic Games is more than just Fortnite, and the video game company took a large step towards proving it this week.

Days after Lego and Epic Games announced their partnership to build a “family-friendly” metaverse, the toy company’s parent KIRKBI invested $1 billion into Epic for the creation of this unique virtual universe.

Sony also jumped in on the funding, matching KIRKBI’s funding with a $1 billion investment of its own. With these two deals, Epic Games will reportedly be valued at $31.5 billion.

“This investment will accelerate our engagement in the world of digital play, and we are pleased to be investing in Epic Games to support their continued growth journey, with a long-term focus toward the future metaverse,” KIRKBI CEO Soren Thorup Sorensen said.

Epic has dominated the video game industry since Fortnite’s release in the summer of 2017, but that hasn’t stopped the company from exploring opportunities to branch out. With the metaverse becoming a more mainstream concept, this was the perfect opportunity for expansion.

Learn more about Lego’s initial partnership with Epic Games below:

We’re teaming up with @LEGO_Group to build a fun place for kids to play in the metaverse!



Learn more here: https://t.co/rtrckV9UJm pic.twitter.com/rsDDjgXEq7 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) April 7, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!