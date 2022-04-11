NFT News: NBA Files Trademark Applications to Create Unique NFTs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

NBA Files Trademark Applications to Create Unique NFTs

The NBA is expanding its metaverse presence.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the league filed a trademark claim for the phrase “THE ASSOCIATION” on April 6.

The official United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) document indicates the NBA’s plan to turn game tickets, programs, trading cards and other memorabilia into NFTs.

A metaverse expansion for the league is not surprising considering how popular NBA Top Shot has been since its launch in 2020.

Specific details have not been announced about this upcoming campaign, so stay tuned for updates as we learn more.

The NBA has filed a new trademark application for:



"THE ASSOCIATION"



The filing indicates an intent to offer game tickets, programs, trading cards and fan images as NFTs.#web3 #NBA #NFT #NFTs pic.twitter.com/s3phz7YUEH — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) April 11, 2022

