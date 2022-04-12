NFT News: Golden State Warriors Partner with FTX for Playoff NFT Collection

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Golden State Warriors Partner with FTX for Playoff NFT Collection

With the NBA playoffs set to kick off soon, the Warriors are diving into the metaverse.

According to an official press release from the organization, Golden State will become the first professional sports team to launch a responsive NFT collection in its partnership with cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX.

The collection will adapt as the Warriors’ playoff run continues, unlocking new utility depending on how the team performs.

This is not the first time FTX has teamed up with an NBA franchise, as the company purchased the naming rights to the Miami Heat’s arena — which is now called FTX Arena — in March 2021.

The project, officially named the “Golden State Warriors 2022 Playoff NFT Collection”, will feature 3,000 collectibles and 12 different designs with varying levels of rarity. Holding an NFT from this collection will also provide access to the official Warriors community on Discord.

According to the team, this collection will include the following items:

1947 Warriors NBA Championship Ticket Stub

Oracle Arena Ticket Stub

Warriors Varsity Jacket (1-of-1)

Warriors Foam Finger

Warriors 2015 NBA Championship Ring

Warriors Championship Banner (1-of-1)

Warriors Historic Logo Collage

Warriors Basketball Hoop

Warriors Golden Basketball Hoop

Warriors 75th Anniversary Diamond

This project is just the latest addition to Golden State’s trailblazing metaverse campaign. The Warriors were the first professional sports team to launch an NFT drop back in April 2021, and will now make history once again with this new adaptive technology.

Learn more about the unique collection below.

#DubNation, we're back with the FIRST EVER responsive NFT collection by a pro team.



When the Warriors win a 2022 playoff series, your NFT will unlock benefits such as playoff tickets, autographs, & more!



Learn more & sign-up for the whitelist: https://t.co/3UBJTUWGdS pic.twitter.com/RhEGvyzLFz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 12, 2022

