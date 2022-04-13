NFT News: Under Armour Files Trademarks to Enter the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Under Armour Files Trademarks to Enter the Metaverse

Under Armour is just the latest large corporation to enter the metaverse as the concept of NFTs becomes more mainstream.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben announced on Twitter that the footwear titan filed trademark claims for the phrase “Under Armour” on April 7. According to the official United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) document, the company is aiming to produce NFTs featuring virtual apparel, footwear and more.

Under Armour is the second major footwear business to enter the metaverse, following Nike, which has found success in its virtual NIKELAND store as of late.

This is likely only the beginning of a battle between the top footwear companies in the metaverse. Stay tuned for updates as more details about Under Armour’s impending virtual campaign are revealed.

Under Armour is making plans to join Nike in the metaverse.



The company has filed new trademarks indicating an intent to offer "virtual apparel and footwear."



Nike recently announced 6.7 million Roblox players had visited the "virtual" NIKELAND store.#underarmour #Roblox pic.twitter.com/PR2CtLYOFg — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) April 12, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!