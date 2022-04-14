NFT News: Moonbirds Set to Take Flight

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

Moonbirds Set to Take Flight

Moonbirds is going to change the way you look at NFT profile pictures.

The upcoming collection, described on the official website as “more than just an avatar”, is the latest metaverse venture from PROOF. This team has been dedicated to covering all things NFTs for a while now.

The main product that PROOF produces is an NFT podcast, in which the hosts interview up-and-coming artists while covering the ever-expanding metaverse. Along with this podcast, PROOF’s website boasts a newsletter and the official PROOF Collective, a private group of 1,000 NFT artists and collectors.

So, what exactly is this company’s upcoming collection?

Project Breakdown & Utility

Moonbirds is a collection of 10,000 utility-enabled PFP NFTs featuring a wide array of traits. Holding a Moonbird gives you membership to the private PROOF Discord, along with additional benefits depending on how long you hold the token.

This benefits process is called nesting. Each NFT in this collection comes with a unique PFP design that allows it to be nested without leaving the holder’s wallet. As soon as the nesting process is initiated, the Moonbird will begin to accumulate benefits. As time passes, the Moonbird will also upgrade its nest and reach new tiers, unlocking unique rewards.

gm tag yourself and your sunday vibes pic.twitter.com/WTOELh0tTF — Moonbirds (@moonbirds_xyz) April 10, 2022

Drop Info & Schedule

Time: Minting begins on Saturday, April 16 at 12:00p.m. ET.

Price: The minting price for one Moonbird is 2.5 ETH + gas.

The project also recently closed an allowlist raffle. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 15 at 12:00p.m. ET. PROOF Founder Kevin Rose detailed the specifics of the raffle below:

gm! bots and gas wars suck, so we're switched the Moonbirds launch to a @PREMINT_NFT allowlist raffle, more details and an explainer video from @kevinrose here: https://t.co/AlZwqkb8Af — Moonbirds (@moonbirds_xyz) April 7, 2022

NFT enthusiast Eamon Convey broke down the Moonbirds hype while examining the project. See the full video below:

What’s Next?

PROOF isn’t done after Moonbirds. The next step for the group is a venture codenamed Project Highrise. Stay tuned for updates as details about this project are revealed and Moonbirds officially takes flight.

