NFT News: Cool Cats Launches Cooltopia

Cool Cats Launches Cooltopia

This is not a drill.

After a lengthy period of anticipation, Cool Cats has finally launched its game, Cooltopia.

According to the company’s official website, Cooltopia will simultaneously serve as the project’s gamified NFT experience and general ecosystem. The community’s economy will be driven by $MILK, a token that Cool Pets holder have been able to earn by holding their NFT and doing daily quests.

Cool Cats has persevered through multiple setbacks to reach this point. The project currently sits at 98.4K ETH (approximately $296,714,000) in traded volume on OpenSea, with a floor of 8.29 ETH. The company’s secondary collection, Cool Pets, has also amassed 24.8K ETH in traded volume at the time of this article.

Cooltopia is expected to include NFTs from both the Cool Cats and Cool Pets collections, along with the questing system, Cool Shop, marketplace and more. The Cool Cats team is aiming to make this ecosystem extremely accessible to all aspects of their project.

Stay tuned as more details about Cooltopia are revealed. See the official Twitter announcement regarding its launch below:

