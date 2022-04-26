All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Announces Reignmakers Football

The first-ever blockchain fantasy football game is coming soon.

During the NFL Draft, DraftKings announced its plan to launch Reignmakers Football, an NFT-driven fantasy game that will kick off with the 2022 NFL season.

How will it work?

Users will build a collection of NFT “player cards”, drafting a lineup into free-to-play, DFS style games on a weekly basis using the players in their collection.

How can I acquire a Reignmakers Football NFT?

NFTs for the Reignmakers Football game will be sold via pack and auction. Each pack will consist of player cards of differing rarity tiers and player quality, with varying secondary market value. Users are not required to play the game, simply building a Reignmakers Football collection is also an option.

Get in on the Action NOW - Introducing the 2022 Field Pass

This weekend ONLY, get your 2022 Field Pass NFT and unlock exclusive access to the first Reignmakers Football packs, each featuring one of twenty superstar players (see list below).

There are five 2022 Field Pass NFTs, each with a different rarity level corresponding with the rarity of your exclusive pack and player card, usable all season long.

In addition, Field Pass holders will also receive preferred access to select limited-release packs through the 2022 season.

Players Included in Exclusive Packs:

Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes II, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Cupp, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller

Today’s Drop CORE RARE ELITE LEGENDARY REIGNMAKER CORE RARE ELITE LEGENDARY REIGNMAKER FREE Join the DraftKings Discord for weekly chances to win JOIN DISCORD $25 #/2000 Drop Fri @ 7PM JOIN THE DROP $199 #/500 Drop Sat @ 3PM COMING SOON $499 #/200 Drop Sun @ 3PM COMING SOON Starting Bid $1 #1/1 20 Auctions Auctions Thurs to Mon Starting Bid $1 COMING SOON Why the CORE Field Pass? Free airdrop of 1-card pack containing Core “Field Pass” set card from curated 20-player set (#’d to 375) Exclusive access to Core tier packs for in-season limited release side sets Use your NFTs to compete in CORE contests all season long Why the RARE Field Pass? Free airdrop of 1-card pack containing Rare “Field Pass” set card from curated 20-player set (#’d to 100) Exclusive access to Rare tier packs for in-season limited release side sets Use your NFTs to compete in RARE contests all season long Why the ELITE Field Pass? Free airdrop of 1-card pack containing Elite “Field Pass” set card from curated 20-player set (#’d to 25) Exclusive access to Elite tier packs for in-season limited release side sets Use your NFTs to compete in ELITE contests all season long Why the LEGENDARY Field Pass? Free airdrop of 1-card pack containing Legendary “Field Pass” set card from curated 20-player set (#’d to 10) Exclusive access to Legendary tier packs for in-season limited release side sets Use your NFTs to compete in LEGENDARY contests all season long Why the REIGNMAKER Field Pass? Free airdrop of 1-card pack containing Reignmaker “Field Pass” set card from curated 20-player set (#1 of 1) Reignmaker tier cards usable in any year

(INSERT COLLECTIBLE IMAGES)

Don’t miss out on your chance to earn early access to Reignmakers Football! Stay tuned for updates as more information is revealed about this one-of-a-kind NFT game.

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!