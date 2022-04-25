NFT News: OpenSea Acquires NFT Aggregator Gem

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

OpenSea Acquires NFT Aggregator Gem

Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea announced that it has acquired Gem on April 25. The NFT aggregator allows users to buy and sell collectibles across a variety of marketplaces.

One of the appealing aspects of an aggregator is that it gives NFT enthusiasts the opportunity to sweep the floor of collections simultaneously on multiple marketplaces.

1/ Exciting news!



To invest in the "pro" community and continue improving the OpenSea experience, we’re excited to share that we’ve acquired @gemxyz !



Read more in the official announcement blog, and below https://t.co/IBn38f2d3U — OpenSea (@opensea) April 25, 2022

As OpenSea described in its announcement, this move is a hat tip to “pro” NFT enthusiasts in order to create flexibility across other platforms.

Gem is known as one of the best NFT aggregators in the community, as it gives users the ability to save up to 42% in gas fees along with other benefits.

1/ Some News today: we’re thrilled to share that we’ve been acquired by @OpenSea! The Gem you know and love won’t change a bit, and we’re pumped to keep building for you - even faster. https://t.co/plq2qBAKBO — gem.xyz (@gemxyz) April 25, 2022

As Gem described in an announcement on Twitter, the company will continue to operate independently from OpenSea. This deal will allow the aggregator to accelerate its roadmap, which both parties have expressed excitement about.

This partnership comes after Coinbase launched its NFT marketplace in beta, emerging as a legitimate competitor for OpenSea after years of dominating the industry. This could be the start of a battle between the two prominent companies as the metaverse continues to expand.

