NFT News: PGA Tour Partners with Autograph and Sorare

PGA Tour Partners with Autograph and Sorare

Golf is coming to the metaverse. No, we’re not talking about the myriad of virtual reality setups that avid golfers created to maintain their hobby throughout quarantine and the winter months.

The PGA Tour is finalizing multiple partnerships to make a splash in the NFT industry and create an additional revenue stream for its players. One of the partnerships is with popular NFT company Autograph, founded by Tom Brady, which will use Tour-licensed highlights and data to create virtual collectibles.

The second partnership is with Sorare, the company behind a popular global fantasy soccer game featuring digital trading cards. Sorare will add the PGA Tour to its game to expand fan engagement.

Golfers who opt into the deal and offer their name, image and likeness will earn royalties from the Autograph collection and Sorare game. Those who also qualified for the previous year’s FedEx Cup playoffs will earn additional revenue based on their performance.

Sean Zak initially broke the news of these partnerships on GOLF.com. Learn more about the PGA Tour’s impending splash in the metaverse below:

The PGA Tour is finalizing partnerships with not one but TWO NFT platforms, with guaranteed funds for top players.



- payment based on FedEx Cup rank

- royalties on NFT sales

- players must opt-in individually



More info here: https://t.co/ShcXNYQcw3 — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) April 29, 2022

