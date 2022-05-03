DraftKings Partners with Metabilia

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Metabilia Company Overview

DraftKings Marketplace has teamed up with Metabilia, a memorabilia and NFT company operating at the forefront of physical and digital collectibles, which will become the latest NFT supplier on DraftKings Marketplace. The collaboration introduces “Membership NFTs” for fans to chronicle the careers of top young players and will feature star major leaguers to begin with, including Ronald Acuña Jr., Shane Bieber, Wander Franco, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Joe Musgrove, and Fernando Tatís Jr. This debut collection is set to drop on May 4th at 3pm ET exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace. Metabilia is focused on delivering NFT collectible programs that deliver high-quality benefits for the long term, and its Membership NFT programs allow fans to show their support for a young athlete and be a part of his or her journey.

Membership Pass Overview

Vlad Guerrero Jr: First Baseman and First Membership Pass! Dropping Exclusively on DraftKings, experience the athlete’s journey like never before! Become a Vlad Guerrero Jr’s Metabilia Membership Pass holder and receive exclusive airdrops celebrating Vlad’s past and future accomplishments! Membership Pass Drop starts 5/4 at 3 p.m. ET.

Utility Redemption: To be eligible to receive an event NFT for Vlad Guerrero Jr, you must be a Membership NFT holder as of 11:59 pm ET the day before (5/5) the Event NFT drops.

Metabilia Drop Calendar Date & Time (if applicable) Collectible Date & Time (if applicable) Collectible May 4 at 3pm ET Green Vlad Guerrero Jr. Membership NFT: Series I May 4 at 4pm ET Platinum Vlad Guerrero Jr. Membership NFT: Series I May 4 at 5pm ET Black Vlad Guerrero Jr. Membership NFT: Series I May 5 at 11:59pm ET Membership Holders Snapshot May 6 at 3pm ET Vlad Guerrero Jr. Event NFT: 467 foot HR (Gifting) May 11 at 3pm ET Green Ronald Acuna Jr. Membership NFT: Series I May 11 at 4pm ET Platinum Ronald Acuna Jr. Membership NFT: Series I May 11 at 5pm ET Black Ronald Acuna Jr. Membership NFT: Series I May 12 at 11:59pm ET Membership Holders Snapshot May 13 at 3pm ET Ronald Acuna Jr. Event NFT: First Walk-Off HR (Gifting)

