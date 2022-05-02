NFT News: VanEck Launches NFT Collection Exploring the History of Finance

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

VanEck Launches NFT Collection Exploring the History of Finance

VanEck is seeking to teach people about the real-life utility that NFTs possess. The global asset manager unveiled its own community NFT on May 2 in partnership with global creative NFT agency NUMOMO.

It’s here! Launching today, the VanEck Community NFT, the first #NFT offered by a global asset manager. Follow @vanecknft for updates: https://t.co/6Nw7uUqm1i pic.twitter.com/wG5YBdIcz4 — VanEck (@vaneck_us) May 2, 2022

The collection consists of 1,000 NFTs which have been designed to teach crypto enthusiasts about the history of finance through the story of Hammy, a character modeled after Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

According to an article about the partnership by Business Wire, Hammy will explore “the past, present and future of monetary policy and encounters characters that assist him in his missions.”

The NFTs in the Vaneck Community collection will be broken down into three categories — commons, rare, and legendary. Holders will earn access to a variety of benefits, including early access to VanEck’s digital asset research along with invitations to virtual and real-life events.

Designed to highlight the real-world utility of NFTs, VanEck Community NFT grants holders exclusive and early access to events, digital assets research and more @VanEckNFT: https://t.co/aZhEw64Ocu pic.twitter.com/c5g5wX4rzX — VanEck (@vaneck_us) May 2, 2022

The initial plan was to release the NFTs via airdrop to the first 1,000 people who signed up on the VanEck portal, but due to its popularity a waitlist has been created.

Follow the official VanEck Community NFT Twitter for updates as the project continues to develop.

