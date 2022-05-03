NFT News: Gatorade Files Trademark to Enter the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Gatorade Files Trademark to Enter the Metaverse

The metaverse trademarks just keep coming.

This time, sports drink powerhouse Gatorade is getting in on the action. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the company filed a claim with the USPTO on April 27 to create virtual beverage products, among other digital items.

Getting dehydrated from a workout in the metaverse?



Gatorade will have you covered.



Per a trademark filing made on April 27th, @Gatorade plans to soon offer "virtual beverage products."#metaverse #gatorade#web3 #FuelTomorrow pic.twitter.com/4HZbTEoSWM — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 3, 2022

Gatorade is just the latest large corporation to launch a metaverse campaign as the concept of NFTs and crypto becomes more mainstream.

Could this be the start of a virtual battle for sports drink supremacy? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for updates as more details are revealed.

