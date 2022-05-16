DraftKings Launches Court Vision 2022 Collection

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The latest entry in the DraftKings Primetime NFT Series has arrived. Celebrate the Basketball Playoffs with these limited edition NFTs. Experience these major sports moments throughout the year and get rewarded for every collection you complete.

DraftKings will be dropping NFTs and holding Auctions from 5/16 to 6/2. See the official drop and auction schedules below:

Court Vision Drop Schedule Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection Drop Day / Time Price Editions Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection Drop Day / Time Price Editions Rare: Spin Doctor - Day 5/16 at 1PM ET $20 1000 Elite: Spin Doctor - Night 5/16 at 2PM ET $250 100 Rare: Love Handles - Day 5/23 at 1PM ET $30 900 Elite: Love Handles - Night 5/23 at 2PM ET $420 90 Rare: Hopfest - Day 5/31 at 1PM ET $50 750 Elite: Hopfest - Night 5/31 at 2PM ET $900 75 Special Edition: Lace ‘em up 5/23 at 1PM ET $300 150

Court Vision Auction Schedule Gold and Diamond Editions Auction Start Time Auction End Time Gold and Diamond Editions Auction Start Time Auction End Time Spin Doctor - Gold 5/16 12PM ET 5/17 3PM ET Spin Doctor - Diamond 5/16 12PM ET 5/17 3:15PM ET Love Handles - Gold 5/23 12PM ET 5/24 3PM ET Love Handles - Diamond 5/23 12PM ET 5/24 3:15PM ET Hopfest - Gold 5/31 12PM ET 6/1 3PM ET Hopfest - Diamond 5/31 12PM ET 6/1 3:15PM ET

The more you collect, the more you’re rewarded. Complete either the Day or Night Tier for an exclusive Zombie NFT. Collect all six (6) Day and Night collectibles for an exclusive Reward NFT. The Special Edition drop is an exclusive NFT collectible with its own perks.

Early Access Info

All holders of the Reward TourneyToons: Kings of the Tourney NFT and Reward GolfGuys: Hats Off Victory NFT by the listed Snapshot times will be eligible for Early Access.

Preferred Access - Day Tier Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection Snapshot Time Early Access Start Time Early Access End Time Early Access Purchase Limit Early Access Discount Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection Snapshot Time Early Access Start Time Early Access End Time Early Access Purchase Limit Early Access Discount Rare: Spin Doctor - Day 5/13 at 12PM ET 5/16 at 9AM ET 5/16 at 12:30PM ET 2 15% Rare: Love Handles - Day 5/20 at 12PM ET 5/23 at 9AM ET 5/23 at 12:30PM ET 2 15% Rare: Hopfest - Day 5/27 at 12PM ET 5/31 at 9AM ET 5/31 at 12:30PM ET 2 15%

Preferred Access - Night Tier Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection Snapshot Time Early Access Start Time Early Access End Time Early Access Purchase Limit Early Access Discount Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection Snapshot Time Early Access Start Time Early Access End Time Early Access Purchase Limit Early Access Discount Elite: Spin Doctor - Night 5/13 at 12PM ET 5/16 at 9AM ET 5/16 at 1:30PM ET 1 15% Elite: Love Handles - Night 5/20 at 12PM ET 5/23 at 9AM ET 5/23 at 1:30PM ET 1 15% Elite: Hopfest - Night 5/27 at 12PM ET 5/31 at 9AM ET 5/31 at 1:30PM ET 1 15%

Check out the full reward structure for the latest Primetime NFT series collection below:

Court Vision Reward Structure NFTs Collected Collect By Date Reward NFTs Collected Collect By Date Reward Rare: Spin Doctor - Day 5/18 4PM ET $10K Private DFS Contest Elite: Spin Doctor - Night 5/18 4PM ET $10K Private DFS Contest Rare: Love Handles - Day 5/25 4PM ET $12.5K Private DFS Contest Elite: Love Handles - Night 5/25 4PM ET $12.5K Private DFS Contest Rare: Hopfest - Day 6/1 4PM ET Entry into the Fantasy Basketball Millionaire Contest Elite: Hopfest - Night 6/1 4PM ET $25K Private DFS Contest Collect all Day Collectibles 6/1 4PM ET Rim Reaper Zombie NFT Airdrop Collect all Night Collectibles 6/1 4PM ET Ankle Breaker Zombie NFT Airdrop Collect all six (6) Day and Night Collectibles 6/1 4PM ET Day vs. Night Set Completion NFT Airdrop Special Edition: Lace ‘em up 6/1 4PM ET DraftKings Hoodie + Collectible Print

For the full breakdown of the Court Vision: 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection, please visit this DraftKings Landing Page.

Stay tuned for updates as more details are revealed about DraftKings’ latest move in the metaverse.

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!