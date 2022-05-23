NFT News: eBay Launching NFT Collection

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

eBay Launching NFT Collection

eBay is finally entering the metaverse. The multinational e-commerce company announced its partnership with OneOf, Sports Illustrated and Wayne Gretzy to launch an NFT collection featuring the legendary hockey player earlier today.

See eBay’s official announcement, which gives a sneak peak of the Gretzky collectibles, below:

Calling all collectors, you can score our first exclusive NFT drop brought to you by @OneOfNFT with a @SInow x @WayneGretzky digital collectible.



Starting at $10, you can get a limited edition NFT along with bragging rights, unless you decide to sell it.#NFT #eBayExclusive — eBay (@eBay) May 23, 2022

There will be 13 NFTs in eBay’s initial collection. The company plans to launch additional projects throughout the year with OneOf, attempting to appeal to the “everyday fan” with prices starting at $10.

As for the Great One’s opinion on the upcoming collection, Gretzy has expressed excitement about the project, stating, “I’m honored to bring this collectible experience to my hockey fans who have followed my career for decades.”

Could this be the beginning of a successful NFT campaign as eBay looks for ways to push Amazon in the e-commerce industry? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for updates as more details are revealed about this project.

