NFT News: Kanye West Files Trademarks to Enter the Metaverse

Kanye West Files Trademarks to Enter the Metaverse

Ye, the artist formerly know as Kanye West, is entering the metaverse.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben was first on the news, announcing that Ye had filed 17 trademark applications around the YEEZUS name on May 27.

Kanye West has filed 17 new trademark applications around his YEEZUS name.



The filings indicate an intent to launch YEEZUS-branded amusement parks, NFT's, toys and more. #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/bI7RkA1Pk3 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 1, 2022

The list of Ye’s potential metaverse endeavors includes common digital merchandise, NFT collections, and most notably an amusement park.

In an interview with NME back in 2012, Ye expressed the desire to create his own amusement park some day. That time is apparently coming soon in the metaverse.

This move is somewhat surprising, as Ye had previously expressed no desire to launch a metaverse business campaign. He has not formally commented on these trademark filings yet, so stay tuned for updates as more information is revealed.

