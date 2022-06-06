NFT News: Abu Dhabi Launches Initiative to Provide Free Crypto and Blockchain Domains to Women

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Abu Dhabi Launches Initiative to Provide Free Crypto and Blockchain Domains to Women

Only 12% of people who work in blockchain are women.

Twelve. Percent.

As the Web3 era continues to expand, corporations are exploring opportunities to incorporate gender diversity in the metaverse. Abu Dhabi took a large step towards doing just that in early June.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates recently announced a partnership between Access Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Unstoppable Domains to provide all women residents with free crypto, blockchain domains and NFTs.

✈️ Touchdown #AbuDhabi - where the future of #Web3 is female-led ♀️



Brought together by #AccessAbuDhabi, powered by ADIO - the #WomenOfWeb3 embarked on an immersive experience to explore AbuDhabi’s ecosystem first-hand. pic.twitter.com/iS1ZM3KfDY — Abu Dhabi Investment Office (@InvestAbuDhabi) June 3, 2022

ADIO Acting Director Eng Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi stressed the importance of expanding gender diversity in Web3, stating, “By supporting initiatives that invite and uplift women, we can champion diversity early in the Web3 era.”

This initiative will given women complete ownership over their data, compared to Web2 domains which are controlled by third-party brokers.

The campaign was announced during a visit to Abu Dhabi by the “Unstoppable Women of Web3”, an organization dedicated to driving diversity and education for women in the metaverse.

SVP of Unstoppable Domains and Founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3 Sandy Carter expressed excitement for the future of women in Web3 with this move.

“Providing free crypto, NFT and blockchain domains to all women in Abu Dhabi is a power move that ensures women will be included in increasing numbers within the fabric of the Web3 movement for generations to come,” Carter said.

gm @unstoppableweb fam!



Daily reminder that you belong.



No matter your title, no matter your age, no matter your history.



You belong in every room you walk into. #quote #sundayvibes — Sandy.nft (@sandy_carter) June 5, 2022

This initiative will not only impact women currently living in Abu Dhabi, but generations to come as the city embraces inclusion in the virtual universe.

Residents can visit the Unstoppable Domains link to receive their free domain.

